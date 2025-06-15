Washington Freedom and Seattle Orcas are all set to commence their campaign in the fourth match of MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas match is set to be played at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India and fans can watch the San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders live telecast on Star Sports 1 TV channel. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch MLC 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Agni Chopra Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra's 26-Year-Old Son Who Made his Debut For MINY in MLC 2025.

