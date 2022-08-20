Mohammad Amir was surprised after he found himself to be trending on Twitter following the development of Shaheen Shah Afridi getting ruled out of Asia Cup 2022. Afridi, one of Pakistan's main players, was sidelined with a knee ligament injury and speculations started doing the rounds that Amir would be named his replacement. That might have got the fans buzzing as a result of which, he found himself to be trending on the social media platform.

Mohammad Amir's Tweet:

m trending on twitter but why🤔 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) August 20, 2022

