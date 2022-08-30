Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez lashed out at young bowler

Naseem Shah after he sustained an injury during the match against India at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, August 28. Shah was injured during the match and could bowl only three proper overs. Hafeez said that the bowler is himself responsible for his fitness.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)