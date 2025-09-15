Mohammad Nawaz dropped Tilak Varma's catch off his own bowling, giving the left-hander a reprieve during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. This incident happened in the 12th over of the second innings when Tilak Varma hit the ball straight back at Mohammad Nawaz after he delivered it and the Pakistan spinner, who, despite making a number of attempts, spilt the chance, giving the Indian batter a lifeline. Tilak Varma was batting on 30 at that point and although the catch would not have made a difference to the outcome of the IND vs PAK match, it could have caused a change in momentum, allowing Pakistan to put pressure on India. India Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets in Asia Cup 2025; Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Bowlers Shine as Men in Blue Crush Arch-Rivals to Continue Winning Start.

Watch Mohammad Nawaz Catch Drop Video:

Looked simple… until the ball turned lava 🤭 Watch #INDvPAK LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/wVztsgkJv3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 14, 2025

