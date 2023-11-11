Mohammad Nawaz was spotted offering namaz during the England vs Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 11. In a video that has gone viral, Rizwan was spotted getting down on his knees and offering namaz during a drinks break in the match. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman had earlier offered namaz during his team's first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands. Bizarre! Mohammad Wasim Jr’s Delivery to Jos Buttler Hits Stump but Bails Don’t Fall During ENG vs PAK CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)