Mohammad Rizwan achieved a memorable feat of his career as he became the leading six-hitter for Pakistan in T20 Internationals. The Pakistan batsman achieved this feat during the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 in Seddon Park, Hamilton on January 14. Rizwan got to this mark by hitting a six off the very first ball he faced in the innings, off Tim Southee's bowling. That maximum took his six-hitting tally for Pakistan in T20Is to 77, one more than current team director and former cricketer Hafeez. Security Official Confiscates Imran Khan’s PTI Flag From Pakistan Fan in Crowd During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Rizwan Goes Past Mohammad Hafeez

