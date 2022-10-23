Arshdeep Singh accounted for both the Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan in his first two overs. On his very first ball of the spell, Arshdeep trapped Babar and then in his second over he had Rizwan caught at fine-leg. You can watch full video of Mohammed Rizwan dismissal.

Mohammed Rizwan Dismissal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)