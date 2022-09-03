Mohammed Shami turned a year older today (September 4) and wishes poured in from all fronts of the cricket fraternity for him. The Indian pacer is one of the best in contemporary cricket and has established himself to be one of the most important figures in the national team. He also played a crucial role in Gujarat Titans winning the IPL 2022 title in their debut season. On this special day as he turned 32, BCCI, his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, Mohammad Kaif and also Cheteshwar Pujara were among others to share their wishes for him.

BCCI's Wish for Shami:

1⃣5⃣9⃣ intl. matches, 3⃣8⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 💪 Fastest Indian to 1⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI wickets 🔝 2nd Indian to pick a World Cup hat-trick 👌 Here's wishing #TeamIndia pacer @MdShami11 a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/r0aPmGQqdA — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2022

'Keep Shining'

Happy birthday, @MdShami11! 🤗 Wish you the best always. Keep shining 😄 pic.twitter.com/nsuvT0uaUY — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 3, 2022

'Happy Birthday Brother'

Cricketing fairytale: Born in a small UP village, falls in love with fast bowling, gives it all, moves to Kolkata, Test debut at Eden Gardens, World Cup hero, international fame. Mohammed Shami you inspire. Happy birthday brother ⁦@MdShami11⁩ pic.twitter.com/jpNrrSV2hm — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 3, 2022

Seam it Like Shami:

'Shami-zing Year'

A Shami Record:

🇮🇳 HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SUPERSTAR! Here's wishing the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets all the best on his 32nd birthday 🎉@MdShami11 📸 Getty • #happybirthday #MohammedShami #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/m19jvj7wpx — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 3, 2022

