Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj sported a new look during the first ODI game between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The speedster was seen with blonde hair with a Spiked style.

Siraj's new look in match pic.twitter.com/RoQaii5fKc — Cricket Gamee (@cricketgamee62) February 6, 2022

Siraj looks so different with that hair colour 😂 — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) February 6, 2022

Siraj, you do look v v v sexy doing that celebration, but you can do better imo 👍 but anyways, siiiuuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/TdjSdDv41L — not your pal sal (@saloninarainn) February 6, 2022

