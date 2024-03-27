The SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match recorded the most sixes in the history of T20 cricket. Both teams hit a total of 38 sixes throughout the match and broke all records. SunRisers Hyderabad were able to clinch a 31-run victory over the Mumbai Indians wherein they ended up achieving a record-breaking first innings total of 277/3. Highest Total In IPL History: SRH Post 277/3 vs MI, Create New Record for Highest Team Total in Indian Premier League

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Produces a Record-Breaking Affair

