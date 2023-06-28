During the 2011 World Cup, every member of the Indian team had their own superstition. Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag, revealed that during the glorious World Cup campaign, MS Dhoni only had Khichdi. Disclosing MS Dhoni’s special diet during the campaign, the former cricketer said, "Everyone was having some or the other superstition, and everyone was following theirs. MS Dhoni had a superstition of having 'khichdi' all through the World Cup. He used to say that even if I'm not scoring runs but this superstition is working, and we're winning matches." 'Adipurush Dekhkar Pata Chala…' Virender Sehwag Takes Hilarious 'Kattappa Ne Bahubali Ko Kyu Mara' Jibe at Om Raut's Ramayan Adaptation.

Virender Sehwag Discloses MS Dhoni’s Special Diet

Virender Sehwag said, "MS Dhoni ate only khichdi throughout the 2011 World Cup. Everyone was being superstitious for the event". pic.twitter.com/LsF6IAFH5T — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2023

