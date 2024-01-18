MS Dhoni was spotted attending the India vs Germany FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 women's hockey match in Ranchi. The former Indian cricket team captain was seen among the audience at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in his hometown as he turned up to root for Savita Punia and her team when they locked horns with Germany in the first semifinal of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024. The picture of Dhoni, seated in the audience for this match in Ranchi, has gone viral on social media. MS Dhoni Returns to Action! CSK Captain Spotted Batting In Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Attends India vs Germany Women's Hockey Match

