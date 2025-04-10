Former Chennai Super Kings star batter Ambati Rayudu shared his views and excitement over the news of Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading the CSK side yet again for the ongoing IPL 2025. In a video posted on ESPNcricinfo, Rayudu expressed his sadness over Ruturaj Gaikwad getting ruled out of IPL 2025 owing to injury. Then, the former cricketer expressed pure excitement on MS Dhoni lead CSK. Ambati Rayudu said Dhoni "can always pull out his magic and make CSK qualify from here". Rayudu also said that he hopes MS Dhoni "weaves his magic all over the CSK team". Ambati Rayudu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Name MS Dhoni As Stand-In Captain for Remainder of IPL 2025.

Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni Returning as CSK Captain in IPL 2025:

🗣️ Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni leading again with Ruturaj ruled out pic.twitter.com/V9iCethS8m — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 10, 2025

