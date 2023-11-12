MS Dhoni had celebrated Diwali 2023 in a grand manner! The CSK captain was all smiles as he posed for pictures with his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat and also Rishabh Pant who has been recovering pretty well and is reportedly set to make a comeback in IPL 2024. There were others involved in Dhoni's Diwali celebrations as well. Sakshi took to Instagram to share a message for fans as she posted pictures from the celebrations. "Happy Diwali from us to all of you," Sakshi wrote while sharing the pictures. MS Dhoni Plays Tennis With Fans! CSK Captain Shows His Skills on the Tennis Court, Video Goes Viral.

See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)