Funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after MS Dhoni played a slow knock during the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20. Batting first, CSK scored 187-8 in 20 overs after opener Ayush Mhatre top-scored with 43 runs. Captain Dhoni, who is known for his finishing abilities, once again failed with the bat this season. The veteran made 16 off 17 deliveries, with one six, and was dismissed by speedster Akash Madhwal. Fans were frustrated and took to social media to share funny memes. Cameraman Focuses On MS Dhoni As Arun Jaitley Stadium DJ Plays Popular Meme Song 'Bole Jo Koyal' During CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Thala Dhoni Entry 🥵 Performance💀 pic.twitter.com/5lX0XQB2HG — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 20, 2025

Today Dhoni innings 👇🏻 😂 #CSKvsRRpic.twitter.com/ujYMyeMp57 — V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) May 20, 2025

CSK swapping Ruturaj for Dhoni as captain, hoping to make the playoffs. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eL5XFLDJdO — The Return of the KING🤴❤️ (@hugandgiggles) May 20, 2025

