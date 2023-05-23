MS Dhoni was all smiles as fans gifted him a miniature model of the Chepauk stadium. Dhoni is revered as 'Thala' in Chennai and his fans Siva Kumar and Rajesh Nithish had a special gift for their captain. Dhoni was pretty amused after receiving this gift as he gazed at the intricately designed structure. IPL 2023: You Need to Be a Proper Devil to Hate MS Dhoni, Says Hardik Pandya Ahead of GT vs CSK Qualifier 1.

Fans Gift MS Dhoni Miniature Model of Chepauk Stadium

