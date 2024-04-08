MS Dhoni went out to bat during the CSK vs KKR match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with three runs to win. He knocked two singles as Ruturaj Gaikwad drove them home comfortably. As the batters were coming out of the ground and walking towards the dressing room, KKR players and support staff came up for the post-match greetings. Amidst that, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir met MS Dhoni and the latter hugged him before having a brief chat. Fans loved the moment between the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final heroes and made the picture viral on social media. Ravindra Jadeja Completes 100 Catches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir Hugging Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)