MS Dhoni recently won the IPL 2023 title as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings beating Gujarat Titans in the final. This is his fifth IPL title win with the Chennai based franchise. He also met the Additional Chief Secretary of the Gujarat government, Mukesh Puri, recently. The Additional Chief Secretary shared a twitter post with pictures of him meeting MS Dhoni and also revealed that he invited the former India captain to visit and explore the statue of unity.

MS Dhoni Invited to Explore Statue Of Unity

Congratulated the world's most succesful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 5th IPL title, invited him to come and explore the Statue of Unity - The world's tallest statue. pic.twitter.com/3ck7mLTKUF — Mukesh Puri (@MukeshPuri26) June 2, 2023

