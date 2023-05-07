Former India and current CSK captain MS Dhoni is well known for his game reading and tactical ploys. Several of his teammates admitted that Dhoni can read batter's minds, the next step they are going to take and set traps accordingly. Likely so, in the high voltage clash between CSK and MI, when Rohit Sharma came to the crease, Dhoni came up to the stumps to stop his footwork. Deepak Chahar was bowling and Rohit, who got cramped in the limited space of the crease tried to play a scoop. The ball didn't come on the bat, took an edge and the point fielder gently caught it. It was a trap that Dhoni set for Rohit, and he fell into it straightaway. MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi, Daughter Ziva Attend CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Match at Chepauk (See Pics).

MS Dhoni Masterplan To Dismiss Rohit Sharma

👉MSD comes up to the stumps 😎 👉Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot 👉@imjadeja takes the catch 🙌 Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

