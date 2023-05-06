MS Dhoni had some special guests in attendance at the Chepauk to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 8. The CSK captain's wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva cheered the hosts from the stands as they beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets with a convincing performance. MS Dhoni Advises Matheesha Pathirana Not to Play Test Cricket, Focus on ICC Tournaments After Sri Lanka Youngster's Match-Winning Performance in CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Clash.

MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva in Attendance at Chepauk

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)