MS Dhoni had a family momemt on the field when he posed for a picture with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 final. The Chennai Super Kings captain was expectedly in a very good mood as he posed for the family pic, which his wife Sakshi shared on Instagram. Dhoni after the match, hinted at a return to action for CSK next IPL, settling the debate around his retirement for now. MS Dhoni Cuts Special 5-Tier Cake After Chennai Super Kings Clinch Record-Equalling Fifth Title With IPL 2023 Victory (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Poses With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)