Unlike the last game, MS Dhoni came up the order with the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The game was still hanging in balance and Dhoni had to combine with Ravindra Jadeja to take the team over winning line. He played out the spinners and took on Tushar Deshpande when he came to the attack. Despite not being able to finish the match, Dhoni hit a brilliant six down the ground to Deshpande. Fans loved it and made the video go viral on social media. 'This is Ridiculous' Fans Blame MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings’ Loss Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, See Reactions.

MS Dhoni Six Video

MS Dhoni™️ Watch the LIVE action on JioHotstar!#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/0Rhrp7PfLU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)