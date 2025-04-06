In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has revealed his thoughts on retirement from cricket, IPL in particular. MS Dhoni clearly stated "Nahi Yaar Abhi Toh Nahi" and that he thinks about one season at a time only, when asked if he is set to retire soon. The Jersey No. 7 also shared that the decision to retire is not only upon him, as his physical health might dictate the call. The CSK keeper further shared that he will turn 44 years old in July, and hasn't thought about retirement yet, and will be thinking about whether to play the next IPL or not in the ten months between IPL 2025 and IPL 2026. Who Will Be CSK Wicketkeeper If MS Dhoni Retires? Here Are the Names That Can Replace Chennai Super Kings Star With the Gloves.

MS Dhoni Shares His Retirement Plan:

