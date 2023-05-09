MS Dhoni had a special visitor during a Chennai Super Kings' training session and it is none other than his daughter Ziva. The little girl stood by her father while he trained ahead of the CSK vs Delhi Capitals match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10. He also watched as Ziva played some football in the training session. Robin Uthappa, a former CSK player, now part of the IPL 2023 commentary panel for JioCinema, also attended the session with his son Neale Nolan Uthappa trying his hand at the sport. MS Dhoni Retirement: Suresh Raina Reveals When CSK Captain Will Retire from IPL.

MS Dhoni Watches on As Daughter Ziva Plays Football

MS Dhoni and Ziva During CSK Training Session

