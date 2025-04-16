Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is loved by all age groups, especially elderly people. Dhoni, who is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, in a fan-shot video, could be seen obliging a request for a selfie, which was made by an elderly woman who was seated in a wheelchair. The elder woman was seated near the aisle of an airport passage way when she reached out to Dhoni for a selfie, which the CSK captain obliged, and he took the photograph. The clip has spread like wildfire across social media and has won the hearts of many who have witnessed Dhoni's kind gesture. CSK will be in action next against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on April 20. Check out the viral clip below. Is MS Dhoni Injured? Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Player of the Match Performance in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni's Kind Gesture Wins Heart

Woman sitting on a wheelchair requested MS Dhoni for a selfie and he himself took a selfie with her. ❤ pic.twitter.com/fPbl2WsCAq — ` (@WorshipDhoni) April 16, 2025

