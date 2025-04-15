Is MS Dhoni injured? The Chennai Super Kings captain was spotted limping after leading his side to a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on April 14. The 43-year-old was absolutely superb with the wicketkeeping gloves and later on, starred with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 26 off 11 deliveries to help Chennai Super Kings end their five-match losing streak. After the match, a video went viral that showed MS Dhoni walking with a bit of difficulty at the team arrived at the hotel. MS Dhoni was named Man of the Match for his superb performance and it was the first time since 2019 that he won this award. ‘Wicket Dekha, Maar Diya’ MS Dhoni Opens Up on His Splendid Underarm Throw To Run Out Abdul Samad in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Spotted Limping After LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)