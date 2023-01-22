Few days back, MS Dhoni's photo with salt and pepper look surfaced on social media. However, in a latest photo on Twitter the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain can be seen almost clean shaven. Prominent Twitter users Johns and one of Dhoni's fan clubs shared the new look photo of MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain is gearing up for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which is expected to start from March ending the year.

MS Dhoni's New Look

New Look Dhoni

MS Dhoni clicked during practice session earliest today. ♥️🥳 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/PCT1TM94qV — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) January 21, 2023

MS Dhoni's Earlier Look

Thala MS Dhoni started his practice session for IPL 2023! #Dhoni #CSK pic.twitter.com/rBCWvY8EbI — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)