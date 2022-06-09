Mumbai's cricket team has created a record as they beat Uttarakhand by 725 runs in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarter-final. It is now the highest victory margin by runs in first-class cricket, surpassing 685-run win by New South Wales against Queensland back in 1930.

Mumbai achieve the biggest runs victory in the history of first-class cricket. Biggest wins: 725 runs - Mumbai v Uttarakhand, today 685 runs - New South Wales v Queensland, 1930 675 runs - England v Australia, 1928 638 runs - New South Wales v South Australia, 1921#RanjiTrophy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 9, 2022

