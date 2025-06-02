Mumbai Indians memes went viral on social media after Hardik Pandya and his team bowed out of IPL 2025 with a defeat to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. The five-time champions were put to bat first after a long delay due to rain, Mumbai Indians scored 203/6, a fighting total. But Shreyas Iyer had other ideas. The Punjab Kings captain blasted his way to an unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls and his knock helped his side complete the chase in 19 overs and seal a spot in the IPL 2025 final, where they will take on RCB with both teams eyeing a maiden title. Mumbai Indians did have a good campaign in IPL 2025, where they produced a remarkable turnaround to qualify for the playoffs after winning just one out of their first five matches of the season. Take a look at some Mumbai Indians memes below. Shreyas Iyer Becomes First Captain To Lead Three Different Teams to IPL Finals, Achieves Feat As Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Summit Clash vs RCB.

Mumbai Indians fans watching Shreyas Iyer bat - pic.twitter.com/VjSMVwyGCv — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 1, 2025

