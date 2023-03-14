Mumbai Indians have become the first team to qualify for the WPL 2023 playoffs following a 55-run victory over Gujarat Giants on March 14. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side came up with a dominant all-round performance in this contest as they notched up their fifth win of the tournament, continuing their undefeated run. Defending 163, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews took three wickets each to restrict Gujarat Giants to just 107/9. For Sneh Rana's side. Harleen Deol was the best batter, with 22 runs. Bulls-Eye! Watch Harleen Deol's Direct Hit From the Deep That Ran Out Humaira Kazi During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match (See Video).

Mumbai Indians Become First Team to Qualified for WPL 2023 Playoffs

