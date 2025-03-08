Mumbai Indians have signed Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Lizaad Williams ahead of IPL 2025. The IPL, in a statement, announced that Lizaad Williams, who was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 75 lakh, was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury. He has been replaced by his fellow South African. Corbin Bosch has featured for the South Africa national cricket team in two ODIs and one Test match. The all-rounder earlier was part of Rajasthan Royals in 2022. Wiaan Mulder Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad As Replacement For Injured Brydon Carse Ahead of Upcoming IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Sign Corbin Bosch as Lizaad Williams' Replacement

🚨 News 🚨 Mumbai Indians pick Lizaad Williams' replacement#TATAIPL | @mipaltan | Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)