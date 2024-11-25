Lizaad Williams has teamed up with the former IPL champions Mumbai Indians for the coming Indian Premier League season. Mumbai Indians closed the deal on Lizaad Williams during the acceleration round of the IPL 2025 auction. Having played for Delhi Capitals in the past, Lizaad Williams does have experience of Indian soil and can help Mumbai prevail with his bowling skills. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Rajasthan Royals Sign INR 30 Lakh, Mumbai Indians Get Vignesh Puthur for INR 30 Lakh; Mohit Rathee Heads to RCB for INR 30 Lakh.

Lizaad Williams team in IPL 2025

