Star South African quick Shabnim Ismail joins the list of sold cricketers as she gets sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.2 Crore. Defending champions Mumbai Indians reinforced their bowling front with the addition of the experienced Shabnim Ismail who played for UP Warriorz last season. Shabnim recently retired from International Cricket.

Shabnim Ismail Sold to MI-W For INR 1.2 Crore

Base price: INR 40 Lakhs Final price: INR 1.2 Cr 👌 Shabnim Ismail is SOLD to the @mipaltan 🙌#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

