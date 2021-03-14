Mumbai Lift Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 Title After defeating Uttar Pradesh by Six Wickets in Final!!

Mumbai won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 - beating Uttar Pradesh by 6 wickets while chasing 313 runs against Uttar Pradesh. Tare - 118*(107), Shaw - 73(39) and Dube 42(28) helped to chase the target down in 41.3 overs - They won all 8 matches in this tournament - Domination. pic.twitter.com/uWw6yJrTJS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

