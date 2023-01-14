In a weekly show of Sportstar, named Wednesdays with WV, Indian batter Murali Vijay expressed his desire of playing some competitive cricket, abroad. The 38-year-old also blasted BCCI for not providing enough opportunities. Vijay has not featured for the Indian team in the last four years. The 38-year-old is not in contention for getting another call too. He has now understood that his role in the Indian is over and it is time for him to move on. Virat Kohli Shares Romantic Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead of IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 (See Pic).

Murali Vijay Interview

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)