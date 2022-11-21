With Tamil Nadu posting mammoth 506/2 in their allotted 50 overs records tumbled in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 matcha against Arunachal Pradesh. Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan slammed 277 runs off just 141 balls to register the highest individual score by a batsman in List A cricket. He smashed 25 fours and 15 sixes during his impressive knock.

N Jagadeesan Scores 277!

