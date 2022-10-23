Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues recently made her big debut with Melbourne Stars in WBBL 2022-23, and the Mumbai-born player is already making a big mark. Recently, during a cricket match, the rain stopped the play, and the 22-year-old took over the mic to teach her teammate, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, some Hindi. Jemimah taught her the traditional way to greet in India, which was to fold hands and say ‘Namaskar.’ She also trained on how to introduce themselves in Hindi. Annabel proved to be a fast learner and said it all perfectly, earning generous compliments from her ‘teacher.’

Video of Jemimah Rodrigues Teaching Annabel Sutherland 'Namaskar' Is Super Sweet!

Negative: It's raining 👎 Positive: That means we see Jemimah Rodrigues teaching Annabel Sutherland some Hindi 👍 pic.twitter.com/1jGJVgCOlD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 23, 2022

Watch Video of Jemimah Rodrigues Teaching Annabel Sutherland Some Hindi:

