Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah has become one of the most important players for the national side in a very young age. Naseem has been part of multiple ICC competition and impressed the world with his fast bowling skills. He is also handy with the bat as he showed in the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI where he scored a half-century in crisis. Amid this, videos went viral on social media of a person who looks very similar to Naseem Shah. The man belongs from Kashmir and he has a lot of similarities with the fast bowler which made fans call him Naseem Shah Kashmiri. NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025: Pakistan Penalised for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate in First ODI Against New Zealand.

Naseem Shah Lookalike Spotted in Kashmir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseem shah kashmiri (@naseem_shah_kashmiri)

Video of Pakistan Cricketer Doppelganger Goes Viral

We got Kashmiri version of Naseem Shah before GTA6 🌚 pic.twitter.com/vEXapw8C6k — Fayaaz Budgaem🖤 (@fayaaz_takkar) April 2, 2025

