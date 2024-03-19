Navjot Singh Sidhu the former cricketer of India is now back and will be doing commentary for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. It has been a long time since we have seen the former cricketer in the commentary box. Navjot Singh Sidhu will be one of the commentators during the IPL 2024 season. His unique style of commentary does leave an impact on the fans and also makes a match fun to watch. ‘Look Who’s Here…’, Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome Captain Pat Cummins Ahead of IPL 2024 (View Post).

Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to Commentary

A wise man once said, "Hope is the biggest ‘tope’"



And this wise man, the great @sherryontopp himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! 👏



Don't miss his incredible commentary (and gajab one-liners) in #IPLOnStar - STARTS MAR 22, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network! pic.twitter.com/BjmFq9OKQ4— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 19, 2024

