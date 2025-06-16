Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 batter Jitesh Sharma starred for his Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 team NECO Master Blaster. In the Pagariya Strikers vs NECO Master Blaster Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 final match, Pagariya Strikers posted a fighting total of 178/7. In reply, NECO Master Blaster chased the target in just 17.5 overs to clinch the title. The architects of the win in the final match were opener Vedant Dighade, hitting 80 not out off just 52 balls, and captain Jitesh Sharma, who came to bat at number five, hitting 30 runs off just 11 balls, with a crazy strike rate of 272.72. Jitesh Sharma clinched the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 title, finishing off with a six from a delivery by Kaustubh Salve. Sachin Tendulkar Intervenes On Naming Controversy of India vs England Test Series; Requests 'Pataudi Legacy' to be Continued Despite Tour Being Named 'Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy': Report.

NECO Master Blaster, Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Champions

The First Men’s Match of VPTL S1 goes to the Neco Master Blasters 🥳 With solid knocks and killer teamwork, they’ve set the benchmark for the season ahead. This is how you make a statement. #VidarbhaProT20League #NecoMasterBlaster #JiteshSharma #JazbaJeetKa #LaguDeThaska pic.twitter.com/cSsqMRnM74 — Vidarbha Pro T20 League (@vidarbhaprot20) June 15, 2025

