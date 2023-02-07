Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan met troubled cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in Nepal. Sandeep is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room. Apart from Sandeep, Rizwan met other members of Nepal Cricket Team and Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand as well. Following the meet up between Rizwan and Sandeep, fans on social media were divided. Interestingly, Rizwan and Sandeep are represented by the same sports management company. It must be noted that Sandeep, who was earlier suspended, had his suspension lifted by CAN recently.

Rizwan Meets Sandeep

Rizwan With CAN President

Sandeep's Ban has been lifted, and he is also allowed to play cricket again for his country. Rizwan went there for Personal reasons and met other Nepali cricketers and even their chairman. So keep your hate to yourself:his life and his choice. Pakistan is proud of him constantly. https://t.co/EiafLe7Sjb pic.twitter.com/E2HlAqfnzD — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) February 6, 2023

Another Pic

Star Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan meets Sandeep Lamichhane 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rgldG9yxg6 — cricnepal.com (@cricnepal) February 6, 2023

