The 29-year-old star Nepal national cricket team bowling all-rounder Sompal Kami visited the recently inaugurated Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, popularly known as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. After offering prayers and taking blessings of the deity, Sompal Kami said, "It felt great, and when I heard that the idol of Lord Ram has been established in Ayodhya, it's a beautiful idol. My family and I were really excited to visit and offer our prayers...". He shared his views on cricket in Nepal too, claiming that the Nepal Cricket team's future is bright. Mann Ki Baat 2025: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Khelo India Para Athletes, Reads Out Gold Medalist Joby Mathew’s Letter.

Sompal Kami Says About Ram Mandir:

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Nepalese cricketer Sompal Kami says, "It felt great, and when I heard that the idol of Lord Ram has been established in Ayodhya, it's a beautiful idol. My family and I were really excited to visit and offer our prayers..." https://t.co/Fwecenh0hO pic.twitter.com/Jsljxm480i — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2025

