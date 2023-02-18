Nepal will be up against Namibia in a ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Saturday, February 18. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and will start at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Nepal will bowl first after they won the toss in this game. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they can watch live streaming of this ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 game on their devices on the FanCode app and website. The match will also be available on ICC TV but in select regions. Arjun Tendulkar Shows Support for Prithvi Shaw After Team India Batsman's Selfie Controversy, See Instagram Story.

Nepal vs Namibia

A red-hot Nepal win the toss and will bowl first against Namibia 🔥 Watch the @cricketworldcup League 2 ODI live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/RvIbUmUDDJ — ICC (@ICC) February 18, 2023

