The Super 6 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will see the Nepal national cricket team go up against the Oman national cricket team in match 8 on Wednesday, October 15. The NEP vs OMA T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) and will start at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Just ahead of this match, both sides have already secured their qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Nepal vs Oman match on their TV channels in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch NEP vs OMA on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (19 INR) or a tour pass (59 INR). ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Who Have Qualified For T20 WC In India and Sri Lanka.

NEP vs OMA T20I Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)