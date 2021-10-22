Sri Lanka bowled out the Netherlands for a paltry 44 runs in their Round 1 fixture at the T20 World Cup 2021. This was the lowest total at the T20 World Cup 2021 this far.

44 ALL OUT! 🤯 A brilliant bowling performance sees Netherlands restricted to 4️⃣4️⃣👏🏻👏🏻 What a show! 😍#RoaringForGlory #ApeKollo pic.twitter.com/XEJJ9NMsBA — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 22, 2021

