Defending 13 runs in the final over was never an easy job for Mohit Sharma, especially when he was up against two power hitters Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube. However, Gujarat Titans pacer did well to give away just three runs from first four balls before Jadeja smashed him for ten runs off last two deliveries. Before the fifth and last ball, it appeared Gujarat Titans will win their second title and the expression on captain Hardik Pandya's face very much said so. But, Jadeja slammed Mohit for a six and four to hand CSK their record-equalling fifth title. The video of Pandya's expressions is now viral with fans pouring in their reactions. IPL 2023 Awards Full List: MVP of the Season, Emerging Player, Orange Cap, Purple Cap and Other Winners.

Never Celebrate Too Early

Never celebrate too early especially when you are up against CSK. Tonight, Hardik Pandya learnt it the hard way. 😛 pic.twitter.com/2VjKyIyuJZ — Bala (@balax98) May 29, 2023

Knows it Better!

Hardik knows it better than anyone. He was literally the bowler who stopped Bangladesh from a victory when thala ran out Mominul. https://t.co/FZh1uG4MMv — Rev. Dr. Daddy Sr I (@horsemanserves) May 30, 2023

Nevertheless

Nevertheless he is an excellent captain. Won trophy in his first year of captaincy and now finals. https://t.co/WxsNRJkNXz — 🔆Rohit🔆 (@rohithverse) May 30, 2023

Moments Before Disaster

Moment before disaster for Pandya Well Played https://t.co/QDMy1Q1orF — Woke Russell 🚩 (@em_Adii) May 30, 2023

Not Celebrating?

I don’t think he’s celebrating, he was pumping up the bowler. https://t.co/9ZtKbMbDDK — Shiva Seshasai (@shiva_seshasai) May 30, 2023

Maybe Not Celebrating

He was not even celebrating, he was just excited for the final ball to be bowled 🤪 people who knows Hardik would literally felt what he was trying to do there, just boosting up his bowler 🤍💛 https://t.co/HusL8FM2oS — Deepak Ravi15 (@deenadeepak) May 29, 2023

