Australia have unveiled their jersey for the T20 World Cup 2022 taking place later this year in Australia. The defending champions and hosts will wear an Indigenous-themed jersey for the first time at a World Cup. The kit was designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, in collaboration with Asics as it features Aboriginal artwork.

New Australia Jersey for T20 World Cup 2022

It's all in the detail 🖌🙌 Proudly unveiling our playing kit for the men's @T20WorldCup — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 13, 2022

The Inspiration Behind the Jersey

Our men's national team will don a new uniform designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, in collaboration with Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagan, when they defend their @T20WorldCup title on home soil next month ❤️💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Y2aqOzQ5rw — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 14, 2022

