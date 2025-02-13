Newly appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar shared about his journey from being picked to play in the Indian Premier League to being honoured with the role of captaincy in IPL 2025 for RCB. The video has been shared by the Bengaluru-based franchise on their social media handles. In the video, Patidar has been seen sharing about not being picked after the first season in IPL 2021, to coming in as a replacement. He shared about his exciting career and the ups and downs he had. Patidar also claimed that it has been an honour for him to lead the franchise, which has been led by many legends of the game in the past. Virat Kohli Lends New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Support for Upcoming IPL 2025 Season, Says ‘Myself and the Other Team Members Will Be Right Behind You’ (Watch Video)

Rajat Patidar Sharing His Journey:

🚨 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗿 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗿 - 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻, 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 🚨 The journey of self-belief. That blessed feeling. This opportunity. Hear all about it from the Man of the Hour, the calm, the balanced, and extremely likeable,… pic.twitter.com/6L5OdbmUDR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025

