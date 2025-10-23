The England national cricket team are leading the three-match T20I series, having won the second match, and got the first one washed out. Now, it's time for the third T20I. The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 3rd T20I is on Thursday, October 23. The Eden Park in Auckland is set to host the NZ vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 and it will start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the NZ vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website. England Beat New Zealand By 65 Runs in 2nd T20I; Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid Shine As Visitors Secure 1-0 Lead in Series With Clinical Victory.

NZ vs ENG 3rd T20I

Sights set on securing a series win in Auckland! 🎯 Let's go, lads! 🏏 💪 pic.twitter.com/kYULA7nsjn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2025

