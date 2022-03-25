The only T20I between New Zealand and Netherlands was abandoned due to rain at McLean Park, Napier on Friday. The game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Rain wins in Napier. Handshakes and match abandoned without a ball bowled at McLean Park. Next up ODI 1 at Bay Oval on Tuesday. #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/gyVzEnLRxs — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 25, 2022

